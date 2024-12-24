Suspicious death investigation underway in Pueblo on Christmas Eve

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department says they are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the Northside neighborhood of Pueblo.

The department says the call came in around 11:15 a.m. and officers responded to a house near West 24th Street and North Main Street.

Details about the investigation are limited at this time but the department tells me that detectives with the Special Victims Unit are on scene investigating and will be in the area for the next couple of hours.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article once more information is released.

