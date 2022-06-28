Suspects in stolen truck try to steal ATM from Sunflower Bank in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from the Sunflower Bank branch near the intersection of Northern Ave and Pueblo Blvd in the southwest portion of the city.

According to police, the suspect or suspects were in a black stolen Ford pickup when they used a chain or other contraption to yank the ATM off a pedestal at the branch.

The machine was then dragged down the road, leaving debris in front of many businesses around the intersection before it was left in front of the Dollar Tree on Northern Ave.

Officers briefly pursued the truck before the suspect hit 90 miles an hour and the pursuit was canceled. An officer last saw the truck heading northbound on I-25.

