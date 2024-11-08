Suspected burglar arrested after footprints found in snow says Pueblo Police

PUEBLO — Early yesterday morning, Pueblo Police officers were dispatched to a downtown business for a call about a burglary alarm going off.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers followed footprints in the snow that led them to Factor allegedly holding an overflowing duffel bag filled with items that were suspected to have been stolen.

27-year-old Antonio Factor's distinctive sole pattern from the cleats he was wearing, allowed officers to place him inside the business that was allegedly robbed.

The value of the stolen objects is estimated to be $1,700. Damage to the business is estimated to be $300.

Factor is also suspected to be connected to additional burglaries across the downtown area.

Factor has been arrested on 2nd-degree burglary, burglary-possess tools, 2nd-degree burglary-dwelling, and criminal mischief.

If you have any information on this or other cases in the downtown area, you're encouraged to call Pueblo Police at 719-552-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP or you can submit your tip online at pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

