Suspect that left one dead in a shooting at a Colorado Springs Kum & Go arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested a man in a shooting that killed one person at a gas station Friday, August 19th.

The incident took place Friday evening when police received reports of a shooting at 5:41 pm at the Kum & Go off of Jetwing and Hancock.

CSPD confirmed that one man was dead after officers and medical personnel attempted to provide medical aid, but the man died from his injuries. CSPD is investigating the issue as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Diaz of Lancaster, Ohio. Diaz's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's SWAT team arrested 25-year-old Bryan Alford on the charges of First Degree Murder.

This was the 32nd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs for 2022. Colorado Springs police investigated 22 homicides this time last year.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

