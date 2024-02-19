Suspect on the run after at least four hit-and-run crashes, attempted carjacking: Aurora PD

AURORA — Multiple Front Range law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspect allegedly involved in several hit-and-run crashes and an attempted carjacking Sunday night.

That suspect took off on foot in the area of E-470 and I-70 in Arapahoe County, according to Aurora Police.

Police say the driver of a black Jeep was responsible for at least four hit-and-runs and tried to steal a woman’s car near Mississippi Avenue and Gun Club Road in Aurora. That woman was seriously injured in the encounter, police said.

The carjacking was unsuccessful, though, police say, and the driver got back into their own car and drove off.

The car was disabled near E-470 and I-70 and the suspect ran into a nearby warehouse complex.

Sheriff’s deputies from Arapahoe and Adams Counties, as well as Colorado State Patrol officers, were helping Aurora police with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

