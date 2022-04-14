Suspect in deadly March shooting has been arrested, victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The suspect in a March shooting that left one person dead has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Daxcimo Ceja of Colorado Springs.

On March 30, the CSPD Violent Crimes Homicides/ Assault Unit began a homicide investigation.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree on April 5 for 38-year-old Deka Simmons.

Simmons was arrested on April 7 by the CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

Ceja's death is being investigated as a homicide, the 17th in the city for 2022.

CSPD was investigating five homicides at this time last year.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.