Suspect in courthouse shooting should not have had a gun, according to court documents

COLORADO SPRINGS — First reported by our News Partner the Gazette, the arrest affidavit of the man accused of shooting another man outside of the El Paso County Courthouse Thursday should not have had a firearm.

Court documents obtained reveal that Colorado Springs Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Laneil Brown after he allegedly shot another 28-year-old man. That man has not been identified at this time.

According to the affidavit, Brown shot the man while attempting to enter the courthouse. That man was carrying a 1-year-old baby in a carrier, according to surveillance footage. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The affidavit states that Brown was immediately arrested following the shooting and was taken into custody by El Paso County Deputies.

During interviews with law enforcement following the shooting, Brown told police that he feared for his life, and shot the man for that reason. He also told police that the man assaulted him at a bar and that he was injured so badly that he needed surgery. He also said the victim threatened him on social media.

But when police asked him for his phone to review that, Brown said he lost it.

Police also asked him why he had a gun, which he was not allowed to do because of previous offenses. Brown said he got it from a friend that he knows quoting "from the streets."

According to the affidavit, Brown shot the man a total of six times, twice in the head and four times in the chest.

Following the shooting, Brown was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse, and weapon possession by a previous offender. Brown is being held at the El Paso County Jail. His first court appearance is November 27th.

