Suspect in Chile and Frijoles Festival shooting turns himself in

PUEBLO — On Wednesday night, the man wanted in connection to the shooting at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles festival surrendered to authorities.

18-year-old Victor Villalobos was wanted for attempted first-degree murder after shooting a man multiple times on Saturday night.

The disturbance involved only the two men at the festival. When police arrived, they discovered the victim was shot several times. The man was then taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Chile and Frijoles festival continued the next day but with increased security.

