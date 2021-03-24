Suspect in Cañon City shooting leads officers on dangerous chase

CAÑON CITY — Cañon City Police report a victim was shot in the face late Tuesday, suffering life-threatening injuries before officers, deputies, and Colorado State Patrol were involved in a dangerous chase with the suspect.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of Fairview Ave in Cañon City just before 6 p.m. for the shooting. They immediately began life-saving efforts on the victim, who was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital then Parkview Medical for treatment. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police did locate the suspect and vehicle a short time after the call for shots fired. According to police, 37-year-old Richard James Salazar rammed a Cañon City Police vehicle and fired on the officers during a pursuit that ended roughly 4 miles away near the Walmart on Dozier Ave when the suspect crashed. No officers were injured in the incident.

Salazar has a long list of run-ins with the law, including misdemeanor and felony arrests. Prior to this week, he is still facing charges for drug possession in Chaffee County and misdemeanor false reporting and obstruction in Fremont County.

There's no word on the charges Salazar will face for the incidents in Fremont County on Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed any of Tuesday's incidents to please reach out to assist with the investigation. You can do so using the non-emergency number 719-276-5600. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867.

