Suspect in Cañon City shooting death taken into custody

CAÑON CITY — The Fremont County Sheriff's office took a suspect into custody today over the shooting death of a 41 year old male Cañon City resident, according to police.

Police say the arrest was made at around 11:30 A.M. this morning in the 200 block of Justice Center Road, and that it occurred without incident.



The shooting occurred Sunday night around 9:00 P.M. according to police. When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a 41 year old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident occurred at the 1600 block of Locust Street, according to police.

The Sheriff's office say deputies applied life saving procedures that were transferred to medical first responders upon their arrival, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the case is still an active investigation.

