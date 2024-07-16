Suspect from The Citadel Mall shooting on Christmas Eve pleaded not guilty Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect in the Citadel Mall shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in 2023 pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Josiah Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting that stemmed from a fight that took place in the mall.

Man Killed in Christmas Eve Shooting at The Citadel Mall Identified

During the altercation, three people were shot resulting in the death of Teryus Thomas. The other two men were sent to the hospital in stable condition.

Brown was arrested shortly after on Jan. 9 and faces charges of murder in the first degree, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and assault in the first degree.

Alongside his lawyer, he pleaded not guilty. His trial process has a start date set for Jan. 21, 2025, at 9 a.m.

