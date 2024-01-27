Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in the Security-Widefield area overnight

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in the Security-Widefield area overnight.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tells News5 just after 12:30 Saturday morning a call came in for the area of Security Boulevard and Crawford Avenue where deputies and members of the Fountain Police Department encountered a suspect with a gun.

Officers say the suspect would not comply and pointed the gun at them. That's when law enforcement officials say at least one deputy and one Fountain Police Department officer fired their weapons at the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital-- where he later died.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is now taking over this investigation to determine the exact details of what happened.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.