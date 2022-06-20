Suspect arrested in SWAT incident in Woodland Park

TELLER COUNTY, Colorado — Police Officers in Woodland Park arrested a man they believed fired a handgun at a number of unoccupied vehicles parked at a local mechanic shop. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:38 p.m. at Bad Rock Auto at the eastern edge of the city limits near Crystola.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Mark Smith, driving away in a gray or silver truck.

Teller County Sheriff's Deputies and Colorado State Troopers joined the WPPD in a search for the vehicle. It was found less than an hour later, abandoned outside of a home in the 1200 block of Kings Crown Road.

Officers learned that the homeowners were out of town and they believed that Smith had barricaded himself inside the garage. They assembled a SWAT team and entered the home, finding Smith hiding in a vehicle parked in the garage.

Investigators don't believe Smith has any ties to the homeowners. He's being held in the Teller County Jail on multiple felony charges.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.