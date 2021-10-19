Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide that led to a traffic crash near hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police arrested Cameron Ukaeje on Sunday on charges of murder in the first degree. Police believe Ukaeje was the man who killed 24 year old Efrain Archuleta.

The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault unit say the murder occurred in the 400 block of Bonfoy Avenue Saturday evening.

Police found Archuleta when responding to a report of a crash near the intersection of Bonfoy Avenue and East Boulder Street. According to the police report, first responders to the scene found Archuleta unresponsive. They discovered the gunshot wound when providing treatment.

The driver of the car hit by Archuleta, Nancy Brisk, told News5 that she was going out to dinner with her son and dogs when the wreck happened.

She said the other vehicle "came out of nowhere," and told her son "that we're going to hit this guy," as she couldn't avoid hitting the other car.

Brisk, her son, and the dogs were uninjured in the crash. A "nice Samaritan" on the scene helped Brisk corral her dog.

Archuleta passed away from his wounds on the scene.

After discovering the gunshot wound, the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and began their investigation, according to police.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ukaeje Sunday, and police arrested him without incident later in the day.

Ukaeje is currently being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 27.



