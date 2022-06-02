Suspect arrested for bomb threat at Walmart in Fountain

FOUNTAIN — A man has been arrested after making a bomb threat that caused the Walmart on Highway 85/87 in Fountain to be evacuated.

The incident started at around 9:30 p.m. when employees at the McDonald's next to the Walmart called 911. They told police that a man with a bag told them not to go outside because he had a bomb.

Police showed up within minutes and immediately spotted the man. The man began running toward the Walmart, but officers were able to stop him.

The CSPD bomb squad searched the bag and the Walmart as a precaution but did not find any explosives.

Walmart was closed for approximately two and a half hours during this incident and there were no reported injuries.

39-year-old Mark Lantz is facing charges for false report of explosives, false reporting, and obstructing an officer.

