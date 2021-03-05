Suspect accused of murdering woman in Denver last week turns himself in to police

DENVER — The suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a woman set to testify in the Donthe Lucas trial turned himself in on Thursday night, Denver police said Friday.

Emmanuel Chandler, 29, was wanted in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, who was shot to death on Feb. 25 near the intersection of E. Kenyon Drive and S. Wabash Street.

Denver7

The department said Friday morning that Chandler turned himself in on Thursday evening and was being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson said her death appeared to be "the result of a domestic violence-related incident.”

Martinez was expected to testify as a witness against Lucas in his trial in Colorado Springs, but the DPD spokesperson said police don't believe her death was connected to the trial.

Lucas is accused of murdering his girlfriend Kelsie Schelling.