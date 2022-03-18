Survey finds Colorado Springs ranks top 10 cities college students want to live

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — In a recent survey, Colorado Springs was ranked in the top 10 most desirable cities that college students want to live post-graduation.

Axios and The Generations Lab surveyed 1,209 college students between Nov. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

“Colorado Springs’ ranking as a top destination for new college graduates is a testament to our incredible quality of life, our growing cultural scene, and most importantly, the attractive economic opportunities that exist in our strong and diversified job market,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “We have strived hard to make Colorado Springs a place where our children and grandchildren can stay and build successful careers and this is a strong sign that we have reached that goal.”

Respondents were also asked about their desired industry with 29% selecting health care, 15% education and research and 12% tech.

“Building a city where college grads want to launch their careers is a goal of all thriving cities,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “They bring fresh ideas and new skills to the workplace. Plus, they’re trendsetters. Their perception of a city often influences the way other generations view that city. It is especially encouraging to see Colorado Springs listed among some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York City, LA, and Atlanta. We’re hitting above our weight in community competitiveness.”

