COLORADO — On Thursday the Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York state law requiring gun owners to have "probable cause" in order to carry a concealed weapon.

In Colorado, the open carrying of firearms is regulated by local authorities, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety. Residents 21 and older can apply for a permit to carry a concealed weapon through their local sheriff's department, upon meeting certain requirements, like showing completion of a handgun safety class.

Although Colorado's concealed carry laws differ from New York's, the legality of Colorado gun restrictions could now be up for debate.

Christian Samuelson, an attorney in Colorado Springs, said any gun law that can be considered too broad in restricting gun rights could be questioned now.

"This will affect legislation that's being proposed right now. I think the Colorado high capacity magazine law could potentially be questioned under this decision," he said.

In Colorado, any gun magazine holding more than 15 rounds of ammunition is considered a high-capacity magazine and is illegal.

Paul Paradis, the owner of Paradise Sales gun shop in Colorado Springs, said the ruling is a win for gun owners.

"I think that this Supreme Court decision makes and takes the Second Amendment from being a second-class right to a first-class right," he said. "This means that the state can't pick and choose how you get to use your constitutional right."

However, Tom Mauser, spokesperson for Colorado Ceasefire and father of Columbine victim Daniel Mauser, said the ruling is a huge disappointment.

"The Court has taken away the right of state and local governments to regulate their safety, particularly in places with high-density population and at a time gun violence is rising," he said. "We see no evidence that concealed weapons carriers have been reducing today's rise in gun violence."

Around a dozen other states have similar concealed carry laws to New York's, including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Hawaii, according to Samuelson. He said because of the Supreme Court precedent, most of these states will have to review their own concealed carry laws.

