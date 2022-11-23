Support Pueblo's small businesses on Small Business Saturday

PUEBLO, CO — Across the nation, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday.

The City of Pueblo wants to recognize the businesses that contribute to the local economy and heart of the city. This Saturday the City of Pueblo is encouraging you to think local when it comes to shopping.

“Small Business Saturday became a recent tradition to patronize local small businesses in the community and as the mayor, I felt it was necessary to recognize this holiday formally for our local Pueblo small businesses,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

There are 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., according to the United States Small Business Administration. Along with that, small businesses employ 46.8% of the employees in the private sector of the U.S.

“We are proud of our local businesses, the entrepreneurs, and hardworking individuals in Pueblo, so I encourage my fellow citizens to support these establishments in our community, especially during this holiday season of gift-giving,” said Grasidar.

Here are some easy ways to support local:

Visit in-store

Purchase a gift card to your favorite shop, restaurant, or salon

Leave a review for your favorite businesses on Google, Yelp, or Facebook

Share your favorite businesses' social media posts

Create a #shoplocal post, tag your favorite boutiques & restaurants, and share it with friends.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.