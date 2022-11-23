Support Colorado Springs' small business on Small Business Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday across the United States and the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs is encouraging you to do your holiday shopping at local businesses downtown.

To give you a little incentive, the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership will have a booth located at Acacia Park on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, if you stop by, you will receive a Downtown Holiday Coupon Book, #shopsmall shopping totes, and limited edition Downtown stickers.

Colorado Springs has over 160 shops and restaurants and of those, 90% of the Downtown businesses are locally owned. The Partnership says that for every $100 spent in the community, about $70 stays in the community.

Here are some other ways the Downtown Partnership says you can support local:

Visit in-store

Shop your favorite Downtown stores online, check out our online directory here

Purchase a gift card to your favorite shop, restaurant, or salon

Purchase a downtown gift card to ensure that shop owner receives the revenue

Leave a review for your favorite businesses on Google, Yelp, or Facebook

Share your favorite businesses' social media posts

Create a #shoplocal post, tag your favorite boutiques & restaurants, and share it with friends.



You can learn more about the Downtown Partnership here.

____

