Support among shoppers still strong for King Soopers strike, despite empty shelves at other chains

DENVER -- Outside King Soopers stores throughout metro Denver, there is still a lot of support for those on the picket lines.

“I know how hard they work,” said Lauren DeGeorge, who regularly shops at King Soopers, but hasn’t since the strike started. “I’ve got family friends with a son who is employed by King Soopers.”

That support is certainly appreciated by those on the picket lines like Laurie Delmonico.

“We love that people appreciate the situation that we’re in,” said Delmonico, who works part-time for King Soopers. “We’re out here for unfair labor practices. I want to see people make more money.”

What’s even more telling is what it looks like inside grocery stores that aren’t King Soopers.

We checked Safeway, Target and Sprouts. Many meat sections are completely out of chicken.

They’re also running low on milk, cheese and a lot of fresh produce. And the toilet paper and tissue aisles are picked over.

Compare that to the tissue aisle, toilet paper, paper towels at King Soopers, which were well-stocked at the locations we checked on Wednesday.

It’s a sign that people are supportive of the strike, even in the second week.

Shoppers are going elsewhere, even if it means long lines and paying more.

“I spent probably triple the amount of money I would because I had to go to Whole Foods just up the street,” DeGeorge said. “And I’ll keep doing it. You do what you have to do.”

How long shoppers will tolerate long lines and empty shelves at the grocery store is anyone’s guess, but they are likely to grow fatigued at some point.

“Even that won’t go forever,” Delmonico said. “We realize that and we respect that this needs to be resolved at some point. People will get tired.”

For now, there is still support and still hope for a resolution that benefits the workers.

“My end goal for being out here is that I would like to see people be able to survive while they’re working. They need to be paid a living wage,” Delmonico said.

“Absolutely,” DeGeorge said. “If that’s going to be what it takes for the higher-ups to listen to what the employees have to say, then I’m totally on board with it.”