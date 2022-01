PUEBLO — Residents in Sunset Park will be without water service until 6 P.M. today.

Pueblo Water announced that there will be service interruptions starting at 8 A.M. because of the ongoing construction at Sunset Park Elementary School.

Students will still be attending school.

