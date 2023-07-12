Sunset Amphitheater coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been a big conversation amongst locals, and now we are one step closer to having another music venue in Colorado Springs. We’re talking about the Sunset Amphitheater that will be built by Spectrum Loop in Colorado Springs.

Despite a combination of backlash and excitement from locals, the sunset amphitheater is a done deal. It's being called the most luxurious music venue to be built in the country this evening, Live Notes, the company behind the new venue, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the theater.

The groundbreaking comes in celebration of Live Notes signing a deal with AEG. Under the terms of the deal, the venue will host 40 concerts a year and will seat about 8,000 people.

Community members have mixed feelings about the new amphitheater. I spoke with many of those who live next to the new venue. They’re worried it will bring more traffic and noise to the area. One person I spoke to tells me he is selling his house after 20 years because the area is growing, and the amphitheater is part of this growth.

“I think it’s terrible for the neighborhood. It’s fine if you’re wanting building and a growth in the community but I don’t want that. I’m retired and I just want to live my life. It’s not going to benefit me any,” said Garry Schmid, a local resident.

On the other hand, there has been an outpouring of excitement to see the impact on the community and culture of Colorado Springs.

“We won’t have to do that drive to Red Rocks or stay in Red Rocks. We’ll be able to just come down here and listen to some music and go home, so it’ll be great,” said Janey Nickel, a local resident.

The groundbreaking is this evening at 6:15 p.m. it will feature music from Cody Cozz and speeches from several people, including Mayor Mobolade.

The sunset is expected to create 500 jobs and pump $100 million a year into the local economy from ticket purchases, restaurant meals, hotel stays and the like.

It opens next summer and will rival that of Red Rocks and Fiddler's Green in the Denver area.

