Sunrise openings return to Pikes Peak for Mother's Day

CASCADE, CO — Sunrise openings are returning to Pikes Peak this year on Mother's Day.

During sunrise openings, people will be able to drive to the Pikes Peak Summit six different times during the 2023 season.

On the selected dates below, access to Pikes Peak Highway will be open from 4:45 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. with timed entry permits still required.



Mother’s Day - Sunday, May 14, 2023

National Donut Day - Friday, June 2, 2023

National Parks and Recreation Day - Friday, July 21, 2023

National Mountain Climbing Day - Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9/11 Commemorative Day - Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Indigenous Peoples’ Day - Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

During the sunrise openings, the summit visitor center will be open for visitors.

You can make reservations here.

