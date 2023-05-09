Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Sunrise openings return to Pikes Peak for Mother's Day

PPAM Sunrise.jpg
Pikes Peak Americas Mountain
Catch sunrise from the summit of Pikes Peak.
PPAM Sunrise.jpg
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 18:14:58-04

CASCADE, CO — Sunrise openings are returning to Pikes Peak this year on Mother's Day.

During sunrise openings, people will be able to drive to the Pikes Peak Summit six different times during the 2023 season.

On the selected dates below, access to Pikes Peak Highway will be open from 4:45 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. with timed entry permits still required.

  • Mother’s Day - Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • National Donut Day - Friday, June 2, 2023
  • National Parks and Recreation Day - Friday, July 21, 2023
  • National Mountain Climbing Day - Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • 9/11 Commemorative Day - Monday, Sept. 11, 2023
  • Indigenous Peoples’ Day - Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

During the sunrise openings, the summit visitor center will be open for visitors.
You can make reservations here.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing