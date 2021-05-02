Sunday Severe weather

Severe weather is likely this afternoon. Main threats will be along and east of I-25 and north of Highway 50. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the potential parts of the News 5 viewing area.

NEW: Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Colorado until 7 pm. #COwx pic.twitter.com/54KLs20XXU — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 2, 2021

1:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m. for central El Paso County. Locations included in the warned area are southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Ellicott, Stratmoor, Schriever AFB, Security, Peterson AFB, Falcon, Security-Widefield, Cimarron Hills and Fort Carson.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for this storm cell over southeastern Colorado Springs. Storm is moving NE at 20 mph. Main threats include quarter size hail and gusty winds. #cowx pic.twitter.com/j0gU8s8yRW — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) May 2, 2021

