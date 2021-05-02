Sunday Severe weather

Watch
The First Alert 5 Weather team keeps you up to date on the rapidly changing conditions across southern Colorado.
Severe weather is likely this afternoon. Main threats will be along and east of I-25 and north of Highway 50. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the potential parts of the News 5 viewing area.

1:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 1:45 p.m. for central El Paso County. Locations included in the warned area are southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Ellicott, Stratmoor, Schriever AFB, Security, Peterson AFB, Falcon, Security-Widefield, Cimarron Hills and Fort Carson.

