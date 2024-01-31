Summit Charter Academy announces the return of their Love of Learning Career Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Summit Charter Academy, a school in Academy School District 20, announced the return of its Love of Learning Career Fair.

According to the media release, they are expecting 70 different career options and more than 100 professionals from their respective fields.

The career fair will be held on Feb. 23, and students who attend will have the opportunity to learn about the background, education, and pursuit of all the career professionals.

Students will be able to talk to people and see why they chose their field, and what they do on a day-to-day basis.

There will also be many displays put on by the professionals, things such as coding on a computer, looking at the equipment of policemen, or reading books written by novelists.

If all of those gadgets and gear aren’t enough, the event will be featuring vehicles including a fire truck, police car, and wait for it…a helicopter!

The career fair is an opportunity for the children to seek out anything that piques their interest, and allows them to interact with people and careers they may never have had any idea existed.

It is a great way to ignite a passion in the children early on and challenge them to continue to learn about and pursue whatever field connects with them.

____

