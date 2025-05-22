Summer season timed summit reservations for Pikes Peak begin on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Pikes Peak, one of Colorado's most beloved 14ers, sees an increase in traffic when the weather starts to warm up!

If you're looking to drive to the peak's summit, you'll need a timed summit reservation, starting on Saturday, May 23.

You can reserve your time and purchase your tickets here.

Timed reservations will be required until the end of September.

When planning your trip, remember these helpful tips from Pikes Peak:



Plan for 2 hours just for driving and 3-4 hours to drive to the summit, explore, and get back down

Uphill access may be closed due to weather or at the end of the day

Leashed pets are welcome, but are not allowed in the gift shops or reservoirs

Grab some fresh donuts at the summit visitor center

Driving tips;

Uphill traffic has the right of way at all times

Roll down the windows instead of using your air conditioner when driving uphill to avoid overheating

Shift to a lower gear to maintain constant speed and keep your brakes cool

If you don't want to drive your car, there are several different ways to enjoy the summit of Pikes Peak.

More information on the different ways to get there can be found here.





