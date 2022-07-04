Summer monsoon helps fireworks businesses

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — The arrival of the summer monsoon has kept the fire danger in check around southern Colorado. El Paso County has not elevated fire restrictions beyond its current level of Stage I. This means that consumer fireworks can be purchased and used in the unincorporated parts of the county.

The only permissible fireworks in Colorado include those that do not leave the ground or explode. A steady flow of customers visited the Colin's Fireworks tent on Power Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

The family-owned business now celebrating its 75th year. Manager Jolene said in previous summers they have not been so lucky.

"We've had to face it before a few years ago then the next year everybody was just ecstatic when we could celebrate," she said. "So far, it really hasn't affected too much of business, everybody is very excited that we are open and that they get to celebrate Fourth of July."

Under Stage I restrictions, open burning is prohibited unless the fire or campfire is contained within a permanently constructed fire grate in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds. The use of charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves is also permitted at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

The use of illegal fireworks that fly in the air or explode is banned. Outdoor smoking is also prohibited unless the activity occurs in a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Sheriff Bill Elder downgraded fire restriction from Stage II to Stage I on June 3, 2022.

