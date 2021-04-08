Summer camps return this summer at Pueblo YMCA

PUEBLO — After having to cancel or postpone most activities last year because of the pandemic, the YMCA in Pueblo will be hosting summer camps again this year.

The YMCA is planning to host summer adventure camps that will run for 10 weeks from June through August. Each week will have a different theme.

Event organizers say the camps give kids the chance to get outside during the summer and take part in art, aquatics, sports, and educational activities.

"So we want to kinda provide an outlet for kids and for parents to allow them to have their kids have a healthy place to go and explore, and you know have some adventure after being cooped up in COVID the last year," Director of Child Development Sarah Conley said.

If you're interested in registering your kids for a camp, contact the YMCA of Pueblo for more information.