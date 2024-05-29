Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Submit your photos of the Air Force Academy Graduation, Thunderbirds and more

US Air Force Academy Graduation
Air Force Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds flyover at U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation
US Air Force Academy Graduation
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 13:18:37-04

___



Analysis: Taller Buildings in Downtown Could Have Sizable Economic Impact

As debate continues on whether to limit building heights in downtown Colorado Springs, economists predict such large-scale projects would bring significant economic benefits to the region and downtown corridor.

High-rise buildings and their economic impact on communities

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App