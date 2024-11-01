Study shows new data from the Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we have been reporting, the noise levels at the Ford Amphitheater on the north side of Colorado Springs have been upsetting for many people who live near it.

Now, a new study about concert noise has been released.

An independent study requested by the City of Colorado Springs gives the noise level results from three Ford Amphitheater concerts in October. The study measured decibel levels both inside the venue and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

What the study found is that sound levels did not go above 110 decibels inside the venue for more than five minutes at a time.

The city granted the amphitheater a special noise hardship permit that allows those increased noise levels. Noise levels in neighborhoods near the venue showed varying decibel levels between 42 and 69, with the sound coming from the concerts and traffic.

But for Steve Kjoanas, who lives two miles from the amphitheater, the report results are not enough.

"It missed thousands and thousands of residents who are north and who are outside the city immediately north of the venue, so it didn't capture the entire affected population that complained about the noise from every concert that ever happened at the venue," he said.

The report says wind and temperatures affect how sound travels, and the owners plan to create a larger sound wall behind the venue.

Robert Mudd, Venu Senior Vice President of Construction and Market Expansion, stated, "We're not just going to put a wall up for the sake of trying to show good faith. We want to put a wall up that actually impacts the nature in which people experience."

For Steve, noise levels are still his biggest concern.

"It needs not to affect the homes that are there with young children, with people with PTSD, with veterans, with TBI, the animals that they were in for hours on end at night, on school nights, on work nights for four or five days a night," he told News5.

VENU is studying noise levels throughout the concert season. That final report will provide data from every concert as a requirement from the development plan. They tell me that plan is expected to be released in ten days.

Watch the full story above.

___





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.