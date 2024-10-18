Students visit company to learn about careers on National Manufacturing Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students visited the company Allegion Thursday to learn about careers as part of National Manufacturing Day.

They got the chance to see not only items being assembled, but they also got to learn about the science and technology behind manufacturing, as well as the needs of the industry to function.

Rick Medina, the Operations Manager at Colorado Springs Allegion, says Thursday was a great opportunity for young people to learn about an industry that has many career paths to offer.

"I gotta get the next people ready to go, right, the next people behind us, right, and it's a great opportunity and it's such a vast operation and it's a vast company that there's so much you can do, so many places you can go," said Medina.

Allegion also offers tours to the public who want to see what goes on at a manufacturing facility.

___





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.