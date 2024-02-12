Students help raise funds for Dolly Parton's initiative, 'Imagination Library'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Steele Elementary Students raised funds for additional books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The funds generated will be invested into a program that has children receive one book per month from birth to five years old.

The program will help children in El Paso and Teller County.

At Steele Elementary the goal is to have each kid raise funds of $6 each which is enough to fund books for two children.

“Our goal is for students to realize they can make a difference,” said Christy Howard, a teacher at Steele Elementary.

One student even created a series of water paintings and made a video about selling them to help raise funds.

The program is made possible by a local non-profit called Pikes Peak United Way.

The CEO of Pikes Peak United Way says that Imagination Library is one of the least funded projects handled by the non-profit.

“A focus on books and reading in early childhood is vital to future success,” she said. “At Pikes Peak United Way, our goal is youth success and family stability. The Imagination Library is part of the solution, providing books to families who might not have the means to buy books for their homes.”

Steele Elementary will be delivering their raised funds to United Way on Feb. 13.

