Students from Sierra High School witnessed a shooting while off-campus for lunch on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, March 12, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received reports of a shooting near Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard.

Police say that at least one person shot at a car filled with multiple people, hitting the car but not injuring anyone inside.

According to police, multiple Sierra High School students witnessed the shooting while off-campus for lunch, which resulted in a "large police presence" at the school.

The shooting did not happen at the school.

At this time, CSPD doesn't have a suspect in custody and there is an investigation ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or the Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.





