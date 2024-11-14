Students at PCC host 'Santa Self-Care Day' to help ease holiday stress

PUEBLO — The holidays can be a stressful time. Many people worry about gift-giving, preparing for family gatherings and so much more.

That's why students at Pueblo Community College (PCC) hosted a free 'Santa Self-Care Day.'

Kids all across the City of Pueblo were given free manicures, haircuts and other things that come with a day of pampering. The event began a couple of years ago when organizers connected with PCC to help with what they saw as a need in the community.

This year, almost 200 people came to get free services. Someone of the people behind the event are alumni giving back.

"It feels good to give back," said Zachariah Cunningham, a previous student at PCC. "I loved my experience here at the school and anything I can do to give back... to the community is great."

Officials hope to do another event in the spring.

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.