Student with multiple warrants arrested near Roy J Wasson Campus, says D11

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Colorado Springs student was arrested Friday afternoon according to Colorado Springs Police and School District 11.

According to a police blotter entry Friday, school resource officers were alerted that a student with multiple arrest warrants was believed to be around the Roy J Wasson Academic Campus.

Officers found the warrants and with the help of the school's security team arrested the student without incident.

Officers say a loaded handgun was allegedly located on the student. The Colorado Springs Police Department says no threats were made to staff or students.

In a statement to local media, District 11 said:

“Colorado Springs School District 11 has a strong working relationship with the Colorado Springs Police Department and local law enforcement. The situation at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus is an example of why this relationship is so important. The safety processes we have in place worked, an individual was apprehended, and students and staff remained safe. We are thankful our teams work together to enforce the safety measures we’ve established and continue to practice.”

According to District 11, the student was currently enrolled at Roy J Wasson Academic Campus.

This is a developing story and News5 is working to learn more about the circumstance of the student's history that led to the arrest.

