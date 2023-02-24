Student with loaded handgun arrested at Sand Creek High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Sand Creek High School student was arrested on campus after the student was found carrying a loaded handgun.

According to a spokesperson from the school, information came in through a Safe2Tell report at approximately 10:10 A.M. that said a student had a handgun at school.

Administrators immediately reached out to law enforcement officials and located the student in a classroom. The student was placed on a temporary hold and was searched. It was confirmed the student had a loaded handgun.

The student was then placed into custody and the firearm was then secured. The hold was lifted after 10:20 A.M.

An investigation will be conducted by Colorado Springs Police Department into how the student got the handgun.

According to the department, the student involved is subject to school and law enforcement consequences.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.