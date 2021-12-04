Student brings weapon to Fountain Middle School

FOUNTAIN — On Friday, Fountain Police took a student into custody after they brought a weapon to Fountain Middle School.

Authorities were first alerted of this in the morning. The student was transferred to Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center and where he is waiting to face charges.

Police say after being alerted the incident was resolved within minutes, and no one was harmed.

Police say there was no threat to the school, and the student did not intend to harm anyone. The student said he got the weapon from his home. Police say that the student's father did not have it properly or lawfully secured and has been charged for it.

