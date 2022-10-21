Student arrested after threatening note found at Palmer Ridge High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — A juvenile was arrested and released following a threatening note found in a restroom at Palmer Ridge High School.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, a threatening note referencing a bomb threat for Friday was found.

Safety protocols were immediately implemented by school officials while an investigation also took place.

The investigation took approximately 15 minutes to complete, and it was found that the threat was not credible. All students were safe.

The identity of the student who wrote the note was confirmed.

A juvenile was arrested, and appropriate disciplinary action is in process through the school.

The juvenile was charged with false report of explosives, a felony, and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office says the student was served and released to a parent. His identity will not be identified due to his age.

