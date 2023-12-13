Struggling with staying sober? Recognize your triggers and avoid stressful environments

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season can add extra stress to our lives, and for those struggling with addiction this time of year can easily lead to a relapse.

Numerous addiction triggers can spark temptation, from the celebrations to the stress around this time of year.

News5 spoke with Nate Denning who celebrates three years of sobriety but still battles his past addiction to alcohol and other substances.

He's an Admissions Representative at AspenRidge Recovery in Colorado Springs. It's his way of giving back to the place that helped him find sobriety in September of 2020.

Nate says around the holidays the struggle to stay sober can become very isolating. "I knew pretty quickly that I reacted to substances differently than many of my peers, but didn't really have the tools or necessarily the discipline or motivation to get off of them. I sort of allowed it to become consuming or sort of take over my life really."

Having open, honest conversations with loved ones can lighten the stress and anxiety that surround sobriety.

Here are some things to help keep you on the right track if you struggle with addiction:



Limit and recognize triggers (stress, environments, certain people)

Set boundaries and be intentional about the social invitations you accept

Seek a support system

Connect with sober contacts

For anyone who may need assistance and would like to speak with someone, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrationhas a national helpline.

1-800-662-HELP (4357) is free and calls remain confidential.

