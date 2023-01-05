Watch Now
Structure fire near Platte and Circle Drive now under control

Colorado Springs Fire Department
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:05:04-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire near Platte and Circle Drive.

According to the department, the fire is now under control but firefighters will remain on the scene searching for hotspots.

Two people were treated for minor smoke inhalation on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

