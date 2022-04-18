Structure fire in Fountain now out, firefighters trying to identify cause of fire

FOUNTAIN, CO — The fire started around 3:00 a.m. Monday on El Vereda Street near C and S Road and Fountain Mesa Road.

According to first responders, the fire is now out.

Firefighters are still on the scene trying to figure out how the fire started.

News5 told multiple departments responded to the fire, but no word on a cause.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.