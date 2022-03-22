Watch
Structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Circle under control, CSFD investigating

Bill Folsom
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:50:07-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Circle.

According to the department, smoke was visible upon arrival and multiple fire apparatuses were responding to the scene.

CSFD Command later said the fire was located in the basement of a townhome but it was under control and contained to one unit.

The building complex was evacuated as a precaution and units will remain on the scene for overhaul and investigation.

