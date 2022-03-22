Structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Circle under control, CSFD investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Circle.

According to the department, smoke was visible upon arrival and multiple fire apparatuses were responding to the scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of a working structure fire at 6560 Foxdale Cr. Smoke visible upon arrival of E12. Multiple fire apparatus responding to the scene. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 22, 2022

CSFD Command later said the fire was located in the basement of a townhome but it was under control and contained to one unit.

The building complex was evacuated as a precaution and units will remain on the scene for overhaul and investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD Command is reporting fire is now under control. Fire was located in the basement of a townhome. Fire contained to one unit. Building complex is being evacuated as a precaution. Units will remain on scene for overhaul and investigation. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 22, 2022

_____

