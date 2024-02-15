Stroke survivors thank specialized ambulance, now dedicated to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new life-saving ambulance dedicated to helping stroke victims will now serve Colorado Springs full-time starting February 19.

It will be the second Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit, or MSTU, operated by UCHealth, in the Rocky Mountain region.

"I want to say thank you so much," said Judy Webb to the CAT registered nurse who helped save her life.

Webb had a stroke a month ago and the specialized ambulance saved her life.

"It was a God-sent, it was in town when I needed them," said Webb.

Colorado's first Stroke Treatment Unit traditionally went back and forth every week between Aurora and Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, UC Health of Southern Colorado introduced a new one that will be dedicated to caring for patients in the Springs.

"The next closest Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit is in Phoenix, so that lets you know that this is really breaking technology that is being brought to our local community," said Lonnie Cramer, president and CEO of UC Health Southern Colorado.

The units are equipped with a CT scanner, which can detect a stroke, lab testing equipment, and specially trained clinicians who are experts in the care of stroke patients.

Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the America Stroke Foundation.

'Be Fast' is a phrase UC Health officials stress when detecting a stroke.

"B is for balance, E is for eyes, F is for facial, A is for arms, S is for speech which I lost, and T is for time to call, make the call," said Webb.

The units also have a telehealth system that enables a neurologist to examine, diagnose, and recommend treatment for patients in the field. In a matter of minutes, a medication that can dissolve brain clots can be administered, greatly increasing the chances for a good outcome.

UCHealth launched its first MSTU in 2016. For the past eight years, it has split its time between Aurora and Colorado Springs.

In Aurora, the unit was dispatched 2,205 times between 2016 and the end of 2023; in Colorado Springs, the unit was dispatched 3,018 times. Being that there are only a few dozen of these vehicles in the entire world, UCHealth officials can't emphasize enough how fortunate we are to have one of our own.

"This dedicated unit will be here to serve our Colorado Springs area. But the next closet mobile stroke treatment unit is in Phoenix. So that lets you know that this is really breaking technology that is being brought to our local community."

