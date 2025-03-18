Stroke Survivor Shares His Story and Message of Hope for Others

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States suffers a stroke. For those who survive, the road to recovery can be long and challenging. I recently sat down with Eric Scheel, a stroke survivor, to hear about his terrifying experience and the ongoing process of recovery. Eric wants to share his message of hope for fellow survivors, as well as the crucial signs that everyone should be aware of.

A Terrifying Moment

On September 20, 2021, Eric was going about his day when he suddenly found himself unable to form sentences. His wife, Gwen, quickly noticed that something was wrong.

“The words he was saying just absolutely made no sense,” Gwen recalled. At that moment, Eric was terrified. “It scared me that I couldn’t remember my parents’ names or my cat’s name,” he said, describing the panic he felt as his brain struggled to function.

Gwen acted quickly. She rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that Eric had suffered a stroke. Thanks to swift medical intervention, including the administration of a clot-busting drug, Eric was given the best chance of survival. Within days, he was back at work—though his recovery had just begun.

A Second Stroke and a Wake-Up Call

However, just a few days later, Eric experienced another stroke, a reminder that recovery can be unpredictable and fraught with challenges. At just 52 years old, Eric’s experience defied the common misconception that strokes only happen to the elderly.

“Strokes can happen at any age,” said Gwen, reflecting on the shocking nature of Eric's health scare.

It’s a reality that Melinda Reed, a professional who works with stroke patients, wants people to understand. “Roughly 800,000 people a year suffer strokes,” she said, emphasizing the importance of awareness and education. Stroke recovery, according to Reed, is a long-term process. “It’s not just hours, days, or weeks. Sometimes recovery can take a lifetime,” she added, urging stroke survivors to get involved in support groups to help with both emotional and physical healing.

The Road to Recovery

In the three years since his stroke, Eric has made significant progress, but he still struggles with his memory and vocabulary. “It was really hard... there was probably some depression in there too,” Eric shared, reflecting on the mental challenges of recovery.

He admits that moments of frustration and self-doubt are part of the journey, but he remains determined. “Don’t stop trying to get better,” Eric advises other stroke survivors. “The word on the street is that after a year, you won’t make any more improvements, but that’s just not true,” he said, offering a message of hope and encouragement.

Eric now volunteers his time helping other stroke patients. Through his own struggles, he has become a source of strength and inspiration for those facing similar battles.

Know the Signs: BEFAST

Eric’s story underscores the critical importance of recognizing the signs of a stroke and seeking help immediately. The faster someone receives treatment, the better their chances of survival and recovery. The phrase to remember is BEFAST:

B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or dizziness

E – Eyes: Blurred or double vision

F – Face Drooping: One side of the face may droop or feel numb

A – Arm Weakness: Numbness or weakness in one arm

S – Slurred Speech: Trouble speaking or understanding speech

T – Time: Call 911 immediately if you notice any of these symptoms

Recognizing these signs and acting quickly can make all the difference in saving a life.

Strength Over Stroke Conference

As part of ongoing efforts to support stroke survivors, the Strength Over Stroke conference will be held in April. This event offers survivors and caregivers an opportunity to meet others who are on the same path, share experiences, and gain valuable resources.

Conclusion

Eric's journey is a powerful reminder that stroke recovery is not a quick fix, but a lifelong process. His story serves as both a warning and a beacon of hope for others. Whether you’re a stroke survivor or someone looking to support a loved one, it’s important to know the signs, take swift action, and never give up on the road to recovery. Watch Eric's journey below.

