String of car break-ins in Colorado Springs ruins Sunday brunch

COLORADO SPRINGS — After Danielle Roper wrapped up her weekly Sunday Brunch at Urban Egg in University Village, she was welcomed back to her car with a smashed out window and shattered glass everywhere.

The break-in victim says she was s"stunned" because the parking lot was so busy that morning.

"It didn't seem like anybody heard anything," said Roper, who noticed the windshield on the car next to hers had a hammer mark indented into it.

Roper's car was not the only one hit last Sunday. The Colorado Springs Police Department says they know of at least five similar car break-ins that happened that weekend, one of them was News5 Reporter Bill Folsom's when he was parked off of Rusina Road.

CSPD is urging people to "remove valuables from being inside the backseat of the car, on the front seat... Lock them in the truck, or better yet, take them out of the vehicle completely with you and make sure you lock your car."

CSPD cannot confirm whether these car break-ins are related.

_____

