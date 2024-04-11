Stratton Open Space reservoir to close for the rest of the year for repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Friday, April 12, the South Suburban Reservoir located at the Stratton Open Space will close for the rest of the year for necessary repairs.

During a routine inspection conducted by Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) last week, an issue was found with an outlet pipe. The need for an immediate repair was further confirmed by state dam officials.

The reservoir's dam is still intact at this point, but the outlet must be fixed so that water can continue to be moved from the reservoir to a treatment plant.

The reservoir stores raw water from local watersheds before it's moved to a treatment plant to be made drinkable.

Temporarily taking the outlet offline won't impact water service for CSU customers as other reservoirs can provide water in the meantime.

The reservoir is slowly being drained to prepare for the repair. Its gates will close to the public on Friday.

Due to the nature of the repair, it's unlikely that the reservoir will re-open this year.

