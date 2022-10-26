Stratton Open Space poster is the first in a series of posters to be released

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has created a one-of-a-kind collector's poster to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) program.

The poster features Stratton Open Space, the first property the city acquired with TOPS funding in 1998. Stratton has 318 acres of open space, trails, and wildlife habitat next to North Cheyenne Canon Park in Southwest Colorado Springs.

The design was created by the city's Communications Graphic Designer Mike DelVechio and is the first in a series of posters to be released in the coming months.

The poster can be purchased at shopcos.org and are only available for pickup at the Parks administration building located at 1401 Recreation Way.

Proceeds go to support the City of Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space, and Parks program.

Since it was first approved by Colorado Springs voters, TOPS has conserved more than 7,500 acres of open space, built and improved 66 parks, and constructed 50 miles of trails in the city. TOPS has contributed to projects in every quadrant of the city.

Open space purchases, like Red Rock Canyon Open Space, are hallmarks of the program.

Before Red Rock Canyon was purchased by the City in 2003, it was slated to become a resort community with a convention center, high-rise towers, commercial centers, and a private golf course.

