Gas smell across Colorado Springs from Black Hills odorant spill

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said it received a number of calls from customers about the smell of natural gas on Tuesday afternoon.

Black Hills Energy says that an odorant known as mercaptan escaped a Black Hills facility in Fountain. They also say that the odorant was not mixed with gas.

Winds are believed to be responsible for the odors drifting across the Colorado Springs area.

If you smell gas in your home, Black Hills Energy says get to a safe place, and call either 911, or your utility provider. If you are a Black Hills customer, you are asked to call them at (888)890-5554.

