Storybook Brewing holds fundraiser for Victory Service Dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, Storybook Brewing held a fundraiser for Victory Service Dogs. The local nonprofit helps veterans, first responders, and those with disabilities get connected with service dogs,

"Before I got my service dog I was dealing with PTSD and things like that from the military, and I isolated," says veteran Carl Anderson.

Anderson has been a vocal supporter of Victory Service Dogs ever since he received his. You might remember Anderson from when he rescued a dog dumped at a nearby park.

He's one of over 100 clients that Victory Service Dogs has helped, says co-founders Kim and Steve Corey.

"We've graduated over 100 clients so far, and we've not lost a single one to suicide," said Steve Corey.

The nonprofit differentiates themselves by allowing clients and their dogs to train at the same time, together.

"What makes us unique is that the veteran goes through the training with the dog, so they don't have to wait 2-3 years to get a trained dog," said Kim Corey.

Anderson believes that process helps both owner and dog.

"I believe it's as rewarding for the dog as it is for the handler. They have a purpose, a sense of being, drive and motivation in life that most dogs don't have".

Mary Alicia Verdecchia says her life has changed since she received Aidan. He helps her with several conditions and has even been the reason she gets out of bed in the morning.

"He's just a good boy. Anyone who owns a dog knows automatically that your life improves once you have one," said Verdecchia.

If you or a loved one would like to learn more about receiving a service dog, you can visit Victory Service Dog's website.

